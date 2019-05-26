Listen Live Sports

Earthquakes’ Wondolowski scores 149th and 150th MLS goals

May 26, 2019 9:53 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored his 149th and 150th MLS goals in the San Jose Earthquakes’ 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday night.

The MLS career goals leader scored both from close range.

Wondolowski got a yard’s separation from Drew Moor and deftly redirected in Cristian Espinoza’s cross in the 37th minute to tie it at 1. The go-ahead goal in the 81st minute was a virtual replay, with Espinoza finding Wondolowski in space.

The San Jose striker has six goals in two games. He scored all four goals in a 4-1 victory over Chicago last weekend to surpass Landon Donovan’s league record of 145 goals and up his career total to 148.

Richie Laryea opened the scoring for Toronto (5-6-2) in the 28th minute

San Jose (5-6-2) won for the first time in six road games this season.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, SOUNDERS 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell had a hat trick and Sporting Kansas City beat Seattle to snap a seven-game winless streak.

Sporting Kansas City (3-4-5) won for the first time since March 30.

Raúl Ruidíaz and Kelvin Leerdam scored for Seattle (7-2-5).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

