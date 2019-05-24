Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
English does it all for Georgia Tech against Duke

May 24, 2019 2:53 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tristin English doubled off the left-field wall with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday, giving Georgia Tech a 5-4 victory over Duke and a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

English, who also hit a two-run home run and pitched two hitless innings to earn his third victory in as many decisions, drove in Luke Waddell, who walked leading off the inning against Blue Devils reliever Thomas Girard (1-5) and went to second on a sacrifice.

Waddell had two hits and scored three times for the second-seeded Yellow Jackets (40-16), who will face North Carolina State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Duke (31-25) took a 3-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by Michael Rothenberg and Chris Crabtree’s two-run single. Rothenberg’s double-play grounder brought home another run in the third.

English homered in the bottom of the first and Kyle McCann added a two-run shot for Georgia Tech in the third.

