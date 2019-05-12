English Football Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts x-Man City 38 32 2 4 95 23 98 Liverpool 38 30 7 1 89 22 97 Chelsea 38 21 9 8 63 39 72 Tottenham 38 23 2 13 67 39 71 Arsenal 38 21 7 10 73 51 70 Man United 38 19 9 10 65 54 66 Wolverhampton 38 16 9 13 47 46 57 Everton 38 15 9 14 54 46 54 Leicester 38 15 7 16 51 48 52 West Ham 38 15 7 16 52 55 52 Watford 38 14 8 16 52 59 50 Crystal Palace 38 14 7 17 51 53 49 Newcastle 38 12 9 17 42 48 45 Bournemouth 38 13 6 19 56 70 45 Burnley 38 11 7 20 45 68 40 Southampton 38 9 12 17 45 65 39 Brighton 38 9 9 20 35 60 36 Cardiff 38 10 4 24 34 69 34 Fulham 38 7 5 26 34 81 26 Huddersfield 38 3 7 28 22 76 16

x-Manchester City wins Premier League.

Sunday, May 12

Crystal Palace 5, Bournemouth 3

Fulham 0, Newcastle 4

Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton 0

Leicester 0, Chelsea 0

Watford 1, West Ham 4

Southampton 1, Huddersfield 1

Man United 0, Cardiff 2

Burnley 1, Arsenal 3

Brighton 1, Man City 4

Tottenham 2, Everton 2

England Championship

GP W D L GF GA Pts Norwich 46 27 13 6 93 57 94 Sheffield United 46 26 11 9 78 41 89 Leeds 46 25 8 13 73 50 83 West Brom 46 23 11 12 87 62 80 Aston Villa 46 20 16 10 82 61 76 Derby 46 20 14 12 69 54 74 Middlesbrough 46 20 13 13 49 41 73 Bristol City 46 19 13 14 59 53 70 Nottingham Forest 46 17 15 14 61 54 66 Swansea 46 18 11 17 65 62 65 Brentford 46 17 13 16 73 59 64 Sheffield Wednesday 46 16 16 14 60 62 64 Hull 46 17 11 18 66 68 62 Preston 46 16 13 17 67 67 61 Blackburn 46 16 12 18 64 69 60 Stoke 46 11 22 13 45 52 55 Birmingham 46 14 19 13 64 58 52 Wigan 46 13 13 20 51 64 52 QPR 46 14 9 23 53 71 51 Reading 46 10 17 19 49 66 47 Millwall 46 10 14 22 48 64 44 Rotherham 46 8 16 22 52 83 40 Bolton 46 8 8 30 29 78 32 Ipswich 46 5 16 25 36 77 31

England League One

GP W D L GF GA Pts Luton Town 46 27 13 6 90 42 94 Barnsley 46 26 13 7 80 39 91 Charlton 46 26 10 10 73 40 88 Portsmouth 46 25 13 8 83 51 88 Sunderland 46 22 19 5 80 47 85 Doncaster 46 20 13 13 76 58 73 Peterborough 46 20 12 14 71 62 72 Coventry 46 18 11 17 54 54 65 Burton Albion 46 17 12 17 66 57 63 Blackpool 46 15 17 14 50 52 62 Fleetwood Town 46 16 13 17 58 52 61 Oxford United 46 15 15 16 58 64 60 Gillingham 46 15 10 21 61 72 55 Accrington Stanley 46 14 13 19 51 67 55 Bristol Rovers 46 13 15 18 47 50 54 Rochdale 46 15 9 22 54 87 54 Wycombe 46 14 11 21 55 67 53 Shrewsbury 46 12 16 18 51 59 52 Southend 46 14 8 24 55 68 50 AFC Wimbledon 46 13 11 22 42 63 50 Plymouth 46 13 11 22 56 80 50 Walsall 46 12 11 23 49 71 47 Scunthorpe 46 12 10 24 53 83 46 Bradford 46 11 8 27 49 77 41

England League Two

GP W D L GF GA Pts Lincoln City 46 23 16 7 73 43 85 Bury 46 22 13 11 82 56 79 Milton Keynes Dons 46 23 10 13 71 49 79 Mansfield Town 46 20 16 10 69 41 76 Forest Green 46 20 14 12 68 47 74 Tranmere 46 20 13 13 63 50 73 Newport County 46 20 11 15 59 59 71 Colchester 46 20 10 16 65 53 70 Exeter 46 19 13 14 60 49 70 Stevenage 46 20 10 16 59 55 70 Carlisle 46 20 8 18 67 62 68 Crewe 46 19 8 19 60 59 65 Swindon 46 16 16 14 59 56 64 Oldham 46 16 14 16 67 60 62 Northampton 46 14 19 13 64 63 61 Cheltenham 46 15 12 19 57 68 57 Grimsby Town 46 16 8 22 45 56 56 Morecambe 46 14 12 20 54 70 54 Crawley Town 46 15 8 23 51 68 53 Port Vale 46 12 13 21 39 55 49 Cambridge United 46 12 11 23 40 66 47 Macclesfield 46 10 14 22 48 74 44 Notts County 46 9 14 23 48 84 41 Yeovil 46 9 13 24 41 66 40

