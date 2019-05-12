Listen Live Sports

English League Champions

May 12, 2019
 
2019 — Manchester City

2018 — Manchester City

2017 — Chelsea

2016 — Leicester

2015 — Chelsea

2014 — Manchester City

2013 — Manchester United

2012 — Manchester City

2011 — Manchester United

2010 — Chelsea

2009 — Manchester United

2008 — Manchester United

2007 — Manchester United

2006 — Chelsea

2005 — Chelsea

2004 — Arsenal

2003 — Manchester United

2002 — Arsenal

2001 — Manchester United

2000 — Manchester United

1999 — Manchester United

1998 — Arsenal

1997 — Manchester United

1996 — Manchester United

1995 — Blackburn

1994 — Manchester United

1993 — Manchester United

1992 — Leeds

1991 — Arsenal

1990 — Liverpool

1989 — Arsenal

1988 — Liverpool

1987 — Everton

1986 — Liverpool

1985 — Everton

1984 — Liverpool

1983 — Liverpool

1982 — Liverpool

1981 — Aston Villa

1980 — Liverpool

1979 — Liverpool

1978 — Nottingham Forest

1977 — Liverpool

1976 — Liverpool

1975 — Derby

1974 — Leeds

1973 — Liverpool

1972 — Derby

1971 — Arsenal

1970 — Everton

1969 — Leeds

1968 — Manchester City

1967 — Manchester United

1966 — Liverpool

1965 — Manchester United

1964 — Liverpool

1963 — Everton

1962 — Ipswich

1961 — Tottenham

1960 — Burnley

1959 — Wolverhampton

1958 — Wolverhampton

1957 — Manchester United

1956 — Manchester United

1955 — Chelsea

1954 — Wolverhampton

1953 — Arsenal

1952 — Manchester United

1951 — Tottenham

1950 — Portsmouth

1949 — Portsmouth

1948 — Arsenal

1947 — Liverpool

1939 — Everton

1938 — Arsenal

1937 — Manchester City

1936 — Sunderland

1935 — Arsenal

1934 — Arsenal

1933 — Arsenal

1932 — Everton

1931 — Arsenal

1930 — Sheffield Wednesday

1929 — Sheffield Wednesday

1928 — Everton

1927 — Newcastle

1926 — Huddersfield

1925 — Huddersfield

1924 — Huddersfield

1923 — Liverpool

1922 — Liverpool

1921 — Burnley

1920 — West Bromwich Albion

1915 — Everton

1914 — Blackburn

1913 — Sunderland

1912 — Blackburn

1911 — Manchester United

1910 — Aston Villa

1909 — Newcastle

1908 — Manchester United

1907 — Newcastle

1906 — Liverpool

1905 — Newcastle

1904 — Sheffield Wednesday

1903 — Sheffield Wednesday

1902 — Sunderland

1901 — Liverpool

1900 — Aston Villa

1899 — Aston Villa

1898 — Sheffield United

1897 — Aston Villa

1896 — Aston Villa

1895 — Sunderland

1894 — Aston Villa

1893 — Sunderland

1892 — Sunderland

1891 — Everton

1890 — Preston

1889 — Preston

NOTE: There was no competition during 1916-19 and 1940-46 because of war.

