English League Champions

2019 — Manchester City
2018 — Manchester City
2017 — Chelsea
2016 — Leicester
2015 — Chelsea
2014 — Manchester City
2013 — Manchester United
2012 — Manchester City
2011 — Manchester United
2010 — Chelsea
2009 — Manchester United
2008 — Manchester United
2007 — Manchester United
2006 — Chelsea
2005 — Chelsea
2004 — Arsenal
2003 — Manchester United
2002 — Arsenal
2001 — Manchester United
2000 — Manchester United
1999 — Manchester United
1998 — Arsenal
1997 — Manchester United
1996 — Manchester United
1995 — Blackburn
1994 — Manchester United
1993 — Manchester United
1992 — Leeds
1991 — Arsenal
1990 — Liverpool
1989 — Arsenal
1988 — Liverpool
1987 — Everton
1986 — Liverpool
1985 — Everton
1984 — Liverpool
1983 — Liverpool
1982 — Liverpool
1981 — Aston Villa
1980 — Liverpool
1979 — Liverpool
1978 — Nottingham Forest
1977 — Liverpool
1976 — Liverpool
1975 — Derby
1974 — Leeds
1973 — Liverpool
1972 — Derby
1971 — Arsenal
1970 — Everton
1969 — Leeds
1968 — Manchester City
1967 — Manchester United
1966 — Liverpool
1965 — Manchester United
1964 — Liverpool
1963 — Everton
1962 — Ipswich
1961 — Tottenham
1960 — Burnley
1959 — Wolverhampton
1958 — Wolverhampton
1957 — Manchester United
1956 — Manchester United
1955 — Chelsea
1954 — Wolverhampton
1953 — Arsenal
1952 — Manchester United
1951 — Tottenham
1950 — Portsmouth
1949 — Portsmouth
1948 — Arsenal
1947 — Liverpool
1939 — Everton
1938 — Arsenal
1937 — Manchester City
1936 — Sunderland
1935 — Arsenal
1934 — Arsenal
1933 — Arsenal
1932 — Everton
1931 — Arsenal
1930 — Sheffield Wednesday
1929 — Sheffield Wednesday
1928 — Everton
1927 — Newcastle
1926 — Huddersfield
1925 — Huddersfield
1924 — Huddersfield
1923 — Liverpool
1922 — Liverpool
1921 — Burnley
1920 — West Bromwich Albion
1915 — Everton
1914 — Blackburn
1913 — Sunderland
1912 — Blackburn
1911 — Manchester United
1910 — Aston Villa
1909 — Newcastle
1908 — Manchester United
1907 — Newcastle
1906 — Liverpool
1905 — Newcastle
1904 — Sheffield Wednesday
1903 — Sheffield Wednesday
1902 — Sunderland
1901 — Liverpool
1900 — Aston Villa
1899 — Aston Villa
1898 — Sheffield United
1897 — Aston Villa
1896 — Aston Villa
1895 — Sunderland
1894 — Aston Villa
1893 — Sunderland
1892 — Sunderland
1891 — Everton
1890 — Preston
1889 — Preston
NOTE: There was no competition during 1916-19 and 1940-46 because of war.
