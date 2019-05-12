Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
English League Title Leaders

May 12, 2019 12:41 pm
 
English teams with the most league titles:

20 — Manchester United

18 — Liverpool

13 — Arsenal

9 — Everton

7 — Aston Villa

6 — Sunderland

6 — Chelsea

6 — Manchester City

4 — Newcastle

4 — Sheffield Wednesday

3 — Blackburn

3 — Huddersfield

3 — Leeds

3 — Wolverhampton

2 — Preston North End

2 — Tottenham

2 — Derby

2 — Burnley

2 — Portsmouth

1 — West Bromwich Albion

1 — Sheffield United

1 — Ipswich

1 — Nottingham Forest

1 — Leicester

