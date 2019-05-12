English League Title Leaders

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
English teams with the most league titles:
20 — Manchester United
18 — Liverpool
13 — Arsenal
9 — Everton
7 — Aston Villa
6 — Sunderland
6 — Chelsea
6 — Manchester City
4 — Newcastle
4 — Sheffield Wednesday
3 — Blackburn
3 — Huddersfield
3 — Leeds
3 — Wolverhampton
2 — Preston North End
2 — Tottenham
2 — Derby
2 — Burnley
2 — Portsmouth
1 — West Bromwich Albion
1 — Sheffield United
1 — Ipswich
1 — Nottingham Forest
1 — Leicester
