EPL’s Brighton hire Potter as coach to replace Hughton

May 20, 2019 1:40 pm
 
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton lured Graham Potter as its new manager from second-tier Championship side Swansea on Monday.

Potter replaced Chris Hughton, who was sacked after Brighton finished 17th in the English Premier League, two points above the drop zone. Brighton won only two matches out of 18 after New Year’s.

Swansea initially rejected Brighton’s approach to talk to Potter, but the club relented when it was persuaded by the English coach that he wanted the challenge of the Premier League. Potter guided Swansea to 10th in the Championship, and had two more seasons left on his contract.

“I was sold by the long-term vision and passion shown by (Brighton owners) Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and Dan Ashworth. The ideas and plans they have for the future of this football club excited me; I am thrilled and honored to be a part of it,” Potter said.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

