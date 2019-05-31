Listen Live Sports

Ethridge dominant as Mississippi beats Jacksonville St 16-2

May 31, 2019 11:41 pm
 
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tyler Keenan, Anthony Servideo and Thomas Dillard hit homers, Will Ethridge threw seven dominant innings and Mississippi powered past Jacksonville State 16-2 on Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ole Miss (38-25) broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning that extended its lead to 10-1. Servideo’s two-run homer, which was just his second of the year, capped the frame.

Ethridge (7-6) gave up a run in the first inning, but cruised after that as the Rebels built a big lead. The 6-foot-5 right-hander gave up two runs on three hits and retired 20 straight batters at one point. He struck out three.

Jacksonville State (37-22) was hurt by two errors, including one during the Rebels’ five-run fifth. Garrett Farmer (5-2) gave up 10 runs, including five earned, over 4 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out six.

