Europa League Glance

All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

SEMIFINALS First Leg Thursday, May 2

Arsenal (England) 3, Valencia (Spain) 1

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 1, Chelsea (England) 1

Second Leg Thursday, May 9

Chelsea (England) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Valencia (Spain) vs. Arsenal (England), 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP At Baku, Azerbaijan Wednesday, May 29

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.