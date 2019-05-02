Listen Live Sports

Europa League Glance

May 2, 2019 5:14 pm
 
All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

SEMIFINALS
First Leg
Thursday, May 2

Arsenal (England) 3, Valencia (Spain) 1

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 1, Chelsea (England) 1

Second Leg
Thursday, May 9

Chelsea (England) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), 3 p.m.

Valencia (Spain) vs. Arsenal (England), 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP
At Baku, Azerbaijan
Wednesday, May 29

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

