Europa League Glance

(Home teams listed first)
|SEMIFINALS
|First Leg
|Thursday, May 2
Arsenal (England) 3, Valencia (Spain) 1
Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 1, Chelsea (England) 1
|Second Leg
|Thursday, May 9
Chelsea (England) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), 3 p.m.
Valencia (Spain) vs. Arsenal (England), 3 p.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
|Wednesday, May 29
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
