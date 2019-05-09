Listen Live Sports

Europa League Glance

May 9, 2019 10:16 pm
 
All Times EDT
(Home teams listed first)
SEMIFINALS
First Leg
Thursday, May 2

Arsenal (England) 3, Valencia (Spain) 1

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 1, Chelsea (England) 1

Second Leg
Thursday, May 9

Chelsea (England) 1, Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 1, 2-2 aggregate, Chelsea advanced 4-3 on penalty kicks

Valencia (Spain) 2, Arsenal (England) 4, Arsenal advanced on 7-3 aggregate

CHAMPIONSHIP
At Baku, Azerbaijan
Wednesday, May 29

Chelsea (England) vs. Arsenal (England), 3 p.m.

