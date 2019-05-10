European PGA _ British Masters Leading Scores

|Friday
|At Hillside Golf Club
|Southport, England
|Purse: $3.9 million
|Yardage: 6,953; Par 72
|Second Round
|Matt Wallace, England
|65-67—132
|Nilas Lemke, Sweden
|69-64—133
|Ross Fisher, England
|68-65—133
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|66-67—133
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|66-67—133
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|65-69—134
|Matthew Jordan, England
|63-72—135
|Maximilian Kiefer, Germany
|69-77—136
|Lee Westwood, England
|66-70—136
|Victor Dubuisson, France
|69-67—136
|Scott Hend, Australia
|68-69—137
|Robert MacIntyre, Scotland
|68-69—137
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|70-67—137
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|68-69—137
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|70-67—137
|Ashley Chesters, England
|68-69—137
|Also
|Sean Crocker, United States
|67-71—138
|Missed the Cut
|John Catlin, United States
|71-77—148
