European PGA _ British Masters Leading Scores

May 10, 2019 3:34 pm
 
Friday
At Hillside Golf Club
Southport, England
Purse: $3.9 million
Yardage: 6,953; Par 72
Second Round
Matt Wallace, England 65-67—132
Nilas Lemke, Sweden 69-64—133
Ross Fisher, England 68-65—133
Thomas Detry, Belgium 66-67—133
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 66-67—133
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 65-69—134
Matthew Jordan, England 63-72—135
Maximilian Kiefer, Germany 69-77—136
Lee Westwood, England 66-70—136
Victor Dubuisson, France 69-67—136
Scott Hend, Australia 68-69—137
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 68-69—137
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 70-67—137
Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-69—137
Eddie Pepperell, England 70-67—137
Ashley Chesters, England 68-69—137
Also
Sean Crocker, United States 67-71—138
Missed the Cut
John Catlin, United States 71-77—148

