European PGA _ British Masters Leading Scores

Friday At Hillside Golf Club Southport, England Purse: $3.9 million Yardage: 6,953; Par 72 Second Round Matt Wallace, England 65-67—132 Nilas Lemke, Sweden 69-64—133 Ross Fisher, England 68-65—133 Thomas Detry, Belgium 66-67—133 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 66-67—133 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 65-69—134 Matthew Jordan, England 63-72—135 Maximilian Kiefer, Germany 69-77—136 Lee Westwood, England 66-70—136 Victor Dubuisson, France 69-67—136 Scott Hend, Australia 68-69—137 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 68-69—137 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 70-67—137 Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-69—137 Eddie Pepperell, England 70-67—137 Ashley Chesters, England 68-69—137 Also Sean Crocker, United States 67-71—138 Missed the Cut John Catlin, United States 71-77—148

