European PGA _ British Masters Leading Scores

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Hillside Golf Club Southport, England Purse: $3.9 million Yardage: 6,953; Par 72 First Round Matthew Jordan, England 63 Matt Wallace, England 65 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 65 Robert Karlsson, Sweden 66 Lee Westwood, England 66 Thomas Detry, Belgium 66 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 66 Sean Crocker, United States 67 Jack Singh Brar, England 67 Michael Hoey, England 68 Andrew Johnston, England 68 Lasse Jensen, Denmark 68 Ross Fisher, England 68 Jordan Smith, England 68 Scott Hend, Australia 68 Martin Kaymer, Germany 68 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 68 Tommy Fleetwood, England 68 Ashley Chesters, England 68 Matthieu Pavon, France 68 Also John Catlin, United States 71 Hugo Leon, United States 72

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.