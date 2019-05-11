European PGA-British Masters Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At Hillside Golf Club
|Southport, England
|Purse: $3.9 million
|Yardage: 6,953; Par 72
|Third Round
|Matt Wallace, England
|65-67-70—202
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|65-69-68—202
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|66-67-71—204
|Robert MacIntyre, Scotland
|68-69-68—205
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|68-69-68—205
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|66-67-73—206
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|70-67-70—207
|Nilas Lemke, Sweden
|69-64-75—208
|Ross Fisher, England
|68-65-75—208
|Victor Dubuisson, France
|69-67-72—208
|Matthew Jordan, England
|63-72-73—208
|Haydn Porteous, South Africa
|70-69-69—208
|Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia
|69-70-69—208
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|70-68-71—209
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño, Spain
|72-68-69—209
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|72-68-69—209
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|74-67-68—209
|Jordan Smith, England
|68-74-67—209
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|70-71-68—209
|Oliver Wilson, England
|71-71-67—209
|Richard McEvoy, England
|75-67-67—209
|Also
|Sean Crocker, United States
|67-71-72—210
