The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
European PGA-British Masters Leading Scores

May 11, 2019 2:25 pm
 
Saturday
At Hillside Golf Club
Southport, England
Purse: $3.9 million
Yardage: 6,953; Par 72
Third Round
Matt Wallace, England 65-67-70—202
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 65-69-68—202
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 66-67-71—204
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 68-69-68—205
Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-69-68—205
Thomas Detry, Belgium 66-67-73—206
Eddie Pepperell, England 70-67-70—207
Nilas Lemke, Sweden 69-64-75—208
Ross Fisher, England 68-65-75—208
Victor Dubuisson, France 69-67-72—208
Matthew Jordan, England 63-72-73—208
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 70-69-69—208
Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 69-70-69—208
Nacho Elvira, Spain 70-68-71—209
Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño, Spain 72-68-69—209
Hugo Leon, Chile 72-68-69—209
Gavin Green, Malaysia 74-67-68—209
Jordan Smith, England 68-74-67—209
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-71-68—209
Oliver Wilson, England 71-71-67—209
Richard McEvoy, England 75-67-67—209
Also
Sean Crocker, United States 67-71-72—210

