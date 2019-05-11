European PGA-British Masters Leading Scores

Saturday At Hillside Golf Club Southport, England Purse: $3.9 million Yardage: 6,953; Par 72 Third Round Matt Wallace, England 65-67-70—202 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 65-69-68—202 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 66-67-71—204 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 68-69-68—205 Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-69-68—205 Thomas Detry, Belgium 66-67-73—206 Eddie Pepperell, England 70-67-70—207 Nilas Lemke, Sweden 69-64-75—208 Ross Fisher, England 68-65-75—208 Victor Dubuisson, France 69-67-72—208 Matthew Jordan, England 63-72-73—208 Haydn Porteous, South Africa 70-69-69—208 Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 69-70-69—208 Nacho Elvira, Spain 70-68-71—209 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño, Spain 72-68-69—209 Hugo Leon, Chile 72-68-69—209 Gavin Green, Malaysia 74-67-68—209 Jordan Smith, England 68-74-67—209 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-71-68—209 Oliver Wilson, England 71-71-67—209 Richard McEvoy, England 75-67-67—209 Also Sean Crocker, United States 67-71-72—210

