European PGA-Volvo China Open Leading Scores

|Thursday
|At Genzon CC
|Shenzhen, China
|Purse: $2.97 million
|Yardage: 7,145; Par: 72
|First Round
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|65
|David Lipsky, United States
|65
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|65
|Ashun Wu, China
|66
|Daxing Jin, China
|66
|John Catlin, United States
|66
|Haotong Li, China
|67
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|67
|Romain Langasque, France
|67
|Miguel Tabuena, Philippines
|67
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|67
|Jordan Smith, England
|67
|Ross Fisher, England
|67
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|67
|Others
|Sean Crocker, United States
|68
|Micah Lauren Shin, United States
|69
|Paul Peterson, United States
|69
|Julian Suri, United States
|69
|Berry Henson, United States
|70
|Kurt Litayama, United States
|71
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|72
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|73
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.