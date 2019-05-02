Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

European PGA-Volvo China Open Leading Scores

May 2, 2019 2:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At Genzon CC
Shenzhen, China
Purse: $2.97 million
Yardage: 7,145; Par: 72
First Round
Jorge Campillo, Spain 65
David Lipsky, United States 65
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 65
Ashun Wu, China 66
Daxing Jin, China 66
John Catlin, United States 66
Haotong Li, China 67
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 67
Romain Langasque, France 67
Miguel Tabuena, Philippines 67
Gavin Green, Malaysia 67
Jordan Smith, England 67
Ross Fisher, England 67
Benjamin Hebert, France 67
Others
Sean Crocker, United States 68
Micah Lauren Shin, United States 69
Paul Peterson, United States 69
Julian Suri, United States 69
Berry Henson, United States 70
Kurt Litayama, United States 71
Johannes Veerman, United States 72
Sihwan Kim, United States 73

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.