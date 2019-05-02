European PGA-Volvo China Open Leading Scores

Thursday At Genzon CC Shenzhen, China Purse: $2.97 million Yardage: 7,145; Par: 72 First Round Jorge Campillo, Spain 65 David Lipsky, United States 65 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 65 Ashun Wu, China 66 Daxing Jin, China 66 John Catlin, United States 66 Haotong Li, China 67 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 67 Romain Langasque, France 67 Miguel Tabuena, Philippines 67 Gavin Green, Malaysia 67 Jordan Smith, England 67 Ross Fisher, England 67 Benjamin Hebert, France 67 Others Sean Crocker, United States 68 Micah Lauren Shin, United States 69 Paul Peterson, United States 69 Julian Suri, United States 69 Berry Henson, United States 70 Kurt Litayama, United States 71 Johannes Veerman, United States 72 Sihwan Kim, United States 73

