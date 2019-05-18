Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
European Women’s Champions League Champions

May 18, 2019
 
2019_Lyon (France)

2018_Lyon (France)

2017_Lyon (France)

2016_Lyon (France)

2015_Frankfurt (Germany)

2014_Wolfsburg (Germany)

2013_Wolfsburg (Germany)

2012_Lyon (France)

2011_Lyon (France)

2010_Turbine Potsdam (Germany)

2009_Duisburg (Germany)

2008_Frankfurt (Germany)

2007_Arsenal (England)

2006_Frankfurt (Germany)

2005_Turbine Potsdam (Germany)

2004_Umea (Sweden)

2003_Umea (Sweden)

2002_Frankfurt (Germany)

