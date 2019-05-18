European Women’s Champions League Champions

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
2019_Lyon (France)
2018_Lyon (France)
2017_Lyon (France)
2016_Lyon (France)
2015_Frankfurt (Germany)
2014_Wolfsburg (Germany)
2013_Wolfsburg (Germany)
2012_Lyon (France)
2011_Lyon (France)
2010_Turbine Potsdam (Germany)
2009_Duisburg (Germany)
2008_Frankfurt (Germany)
2007_Arsenal (England)
2006_Frankfurt (Germany)
2005_Turbine Potsdam (Germany)
2004_Umea (Sweden)
2003_Umea (Sweden)
2002_Frankfurt (Germany)
