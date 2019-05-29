Listen Live Sports

Ex-Jaguars linebacker arrested on domestic violence charge

May 29, 2019 7:29 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Brown turned himself in Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and was expected to remain in the Duval County Jail until his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning.

The Jaguars released Brown three weeks ago.

Details regarding his arrest were not immediately available.

The 25-year-old Brown played collegiately at Ohio University. He signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played in 28 games — mostly on special teams — the past two seasons. He totaled 17 tackles.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

