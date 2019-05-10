Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-NFL player, woman settle suits against Michigan State

May 10, 2019 7:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former NFL player has settled a lawsuit against Michigan State University alleging his rights were violated when he was expelled after a sexual misconduct investigation.

The Detroit Free Press reports the settlement between Keith Mumphery and the East Lansing school was reached Thursday. The newspaper says a lawsuit filed against the university by the woman involved also has been settled.

Mumphery wasn’t charged with a crime, but he said his NFL career was ruined after his 2016 expulsion from a graduate program was reported by news media a year later. The wide receiver was cut by the Houston Texans in 2017.

The federal lawsuit filed last May alleged Michigan State acted against Mumphery to “appease” a female student, despite inconsistencies about what happened between them in 2015.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.