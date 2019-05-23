Listen Live Sports

Ex-Ohio State coach pleads guilty in sexual battery case

May 23, 2019
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State diving club coach has pleaded guilty to charges related to allegations he had sex with a diver when she was a teenager.

Former diver Estee Pryor has publicly said defendant William Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says Bohonyi, of Columbus, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of sexual battery.

Defense attorney Brad Koffel has said Bohonyi had a consensual relationship and the case wasn’t as bad as it’s been portrayed. A message seeking comment was left with Koffel Thursday.

Pryor is among divers suing Indianapolis-based USA Diving, alleging it didn’t do enough to stop Bohonyi.

USA Diving says it didn’t knowingly participate in alleged misconduct.

Ohio State fired Bohonyi.

