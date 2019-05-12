Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

F1 great Schumacher will be subject of new documentary

May 12, 2019 4:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Formula One great Michael Schumacher will be the subject of a documentary about his life, the film’s executive producers say.

German filmmakers Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns are directing the film, which executive producer Rocket Science says counts on the “full support of Schumacher’s family” and will include interviews with his father, wife and children.

Schumacher holds a record seven F1 titles and 91 grand prix victories.

Schumacher, 50, suffered a traumatic head injury when he fell while skiing in 2013. He later emerged from a drug-induced coma, but updates have been scarce since he left the hospital.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The executive producers say the film is in post-production and that they will offer it for sale for international markets outside Germany at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.