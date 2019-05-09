Listen Live Sports

Falcons agree to terms with draft picks McGary, Sheffield

May 9, 2019 12:12 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Falcons have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, one of their two first-round draft picks, and cornerback Kendall Sheffield, a fourth-rounder.

The signings came one day before the team opens its rookie minicamp.

McGary is expected to compete for a starting job at right tackle. The Falcons drafted guard Chris Lindstrom of Boston College earlier in the first round before trading second- and third-round picks to move back into the opening round and select McGary, from Washington.

McGary is the first tackle the Falcons have selected in the first round since Jake Matthews in 2014.

Sheffield had two interceptions last season for Ohio State.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

