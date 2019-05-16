Falcons sign first-round draft choice Lindstrom

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed first-round draft pick Chris Lindstrom to a four-year contract.

Lindstrom, the first guard drafted in the first round by the Falcons since Bill Fralic in 1985, was the last of Atlanta’s seven picks to sign. The former Boston College standout and No. 14 overall pick is expected to start alongside Pro Bowl center Alex Mack and rookie tackle Kaleb McGary, the 31st overall pick.

The Falcons begin offseason training activities next week and have a mandatory mini-camp next month.

___

Advertisement

For more AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.