Famed Boston maestro’s statue sports giant Bruins helmet

May 27, 2019 3:48 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Count the late conductor Arthur Fiedler among the Boston Bruins’ fans as they skate into the Stanley Cup Final.

The nonprofit Esplanade Association has installed a giant Bruins helmet atop a statue of the beloved conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, just in time for Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

The helmet crowns a likeness of Fiedler that stands on the Charles River Esplanade, where the orchestra performs outdoor concerts during the summer. Organizers say the helmet is 17 feet (5.18 meters) in circumference.

Fiedler, a Boston icon who died in 1979, has worn other oversized headgear in the past, including a giant Red Sox cap.

The maestro’s son, Peter, says he’s sure his father would approve “if it helps the Bruins win the Stanley Cup.”

