FC Cincinnati-Earthquakes, Sums

|FC Cincinnati
|0
|0—0
|San Jose
|1
|0—1
First half_1, San Jose, Lima, 1 (Espinoza), 22nd minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_FC Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Spencer Richey; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_San Jose, Salinas, 13th; Espinoza, 15th; Lima, 29th. FC Cincinnati, Stanko, 6th; Lasso, 31st; Alashe, 67th.
Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman; Diego Blas; Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.
A_16,743.
___
San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Nick Lima; Magnus Eriksson, Anibal Godoy, Florian Jungwirth, Shea Salinas (Judson, 72nd), Tommy Thompson (Guram Kashia, 81st), Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Danny Hoesen (Chris Wondolowski, 90th).
FC Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Justin Hoyte (Fanendo Adi, 79th), Forrest Lasso, Kendall Waston; Fatai Alashe, Frankie Amaya (Roland Lamah, 67th), Kenny Saief, Caleb Stanko, Victor Ulloa; Darren Mattocks (Emmanuel Ledesma, 65th).
