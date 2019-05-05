Listen Live Sports

FC Cincinnati-Earthquakes, Sums

May 5, 2019 12:20 am
 
FC Cincinnati 0 0—0
San Jose 1 0—1

First half_1, San Jose, Lima, 1 (Espinoza), 22nd minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_FC Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Spencer Richey; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_San Jose, Salinas, 13th; Espinoza, 15th; Lima, 29th. FC Cincinnati, Stanko, 6th; Lasso, 31st; Alashe, 67th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman; Diego Blas; Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_16,743.

___

Lineups

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Nick Lima; Magnus Eriksson, Anibal Godoy, Florian Jungwirth, Shea Salinas (Judson, 72nd), Tommy Thompson (Guram Kashia, 81st), Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Danny Hoesen (Chris Wondolowski, 90th).

FC Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Justin Hoyte (Fanendo Adi, 79th), Forrest Lasso, Kendall Waston; Fatai Alashe, Frankie Amaya (Roland Lamah, 67th), Kenny Saief, Caleb Stanko, Victor Ulloa; Darren Mattocks (Emmanuel Ledesma, 65th).

