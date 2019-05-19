Listen Live Sports

FC Cincinnati-Orlando City, Sums

May 19, 2019 5:24 pm
 
FC Cincinnati 1 0—1
Orlando 1 4—5

First half_1, FC Cincinnati, Mattocks, 2 (Alexander), 24th minute; 2, Orlando, Akindele, 3 (Johnson), 37th.

Second half_3, Orlando, Nani, 6, 50th; 4, Orlando, Nani, 7 (Ruan), 59th; 5, Orlando, Akindele, 4, 64th; 6, Orlando, Dwyer, 4 (Colman), 82nd.

Goalies_FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh.

Yellow Cards_Orlando, Johnson, 43rd; Mendez, 45th; Dwyer, 74th. FC Cincinnati, Powell, 45th; Ulloa, 71st; Amaya, 75th; Ledesma, 87th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal; Chris Elliott; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

A_22,341.

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan, Lamine Sane; Cristian Higuita (Josue Colman, 78th), Will Johnson, Sebastian Mendez; Tesho Akindele, Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 85th), Nani (Dom Dwyer, 67th).

FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Justin Hoyte, Kendall Waston; Eric Alexander, Frankie Amaya, Greg Garza (Alvas Powell, 10th), Emmanuel Ledesma, Kekuta Manneh (Kenny Saief, 65th), Victor Ulloa; Darren Mattocks (Fanendo Adi, 65th).

