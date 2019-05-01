FC Cincinnati-Union, Sums

|FC Cincinnati
|0
|0—0
|Philadelphia
|0
|2—2
First half_None.
Second half_1, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 2 (Mbaizo), 63rd minute; 2, Philadelphia, Picault, 1 (Ilsinho), 70th.
Goalies_FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton; Philadelphia, Matt Freese (Carlos Miguel, 40th), Carlos Miguel.
Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Trusty, 81st.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga; Kathryn Nesbitt; Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.
A_12,890.
___
Philadelphia_Matt Freese (Carlos Miguel, 40th); Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Oliver Mbaizo, Auston Trusty; Brendan Aaronson (Ilsinho, 67th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro, Fafa Picault (David Accam, 74th); Kacper Przybylko.
FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Nick Hagglund, Alvas Powell, Kendall Waston; Eric Alexander, Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz, Roland Lamah (Kekuta Manneh, 76th), Caleb Stanko (Fatai Alashe, 76th); Darren Mattocks (Emmanuel Ledesma, 82nd).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.