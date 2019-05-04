Listen Live Sports

FC Dallas-Dynamo, Sums

May 4, 2019 6:19 pm
 
Dallas 0 1—1
Houston 1 1—2

First half_1, Houston, Manotas, 4 (penalty kick), 20th minute.

Second half_2, Houston, Manotas, 5 (Rodriguez), 58th; 3, Dallas, Badji, 1 (Barrios), 87th.

Goalies_Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer; Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric.

Yellow Cards_Houston, Garcia, 27th; McNamara, 88th; Cabezas, 90th. Dallas, Gonzalez, 20th; Barrios, 45th; Cannon, 77th; Cerrillo, 81st.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea; Matthew Nelson; Christina Unkel. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

A_16,521.

___

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; A.J. DeLaGarza, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia (Juan Cabezas, 82nd), Tomas Martinez, Memo Rodriguez (Romell Quioto, 85th), Matias Vera; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Tommy McNamara, 73rd).

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Pablo Aranguiz, Michael Barrios, Edwin Cerrillo, Carlos Gruezo (Harold Mosquera, 64th), Ryan Hollingshead (John Nelson, 80th); Jesus Ferreira (Dominique Badji, 64th).

