FC Dallas-Dynamo, Sums

|Dallas
|0
|1—1
|Houston
|1
|1—2
First half_1, Houston, Manotas, 4 (penalty kick), 20th minute.
Second half_2, Houston, Manotas, 5 (Rodriguez), 58th; 3, Dallas, Badji, 1 (Barrios), 87th.
Goalies_Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer; Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric.
Yellow Cards_Houston, Garcia, 27th; McNamara, 88th; Cabezas, 90th. Dallas, Gonzalez, 20th; Barrios, 45th; Cannon, 77th; Cerrillo, 81st.
Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea; Matthew Nelson; Christina Unkel. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.
A_16,521.
___
Houston_Joe Willis; A.J. DeLaGarza, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia (Juan Cabezas, 82nd), Tomas Martinez, Memo Rodriguez (Romell Quioto, 85th), Matias Vera; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Tommy McNamara, 73rd).
Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Pablo Aranguiz, Michael Barrios, Edwin Cerrillo, Carlos Gruezo (Harold Mosquera, 64th), Ryan Hollingshead (John Nelson, 80th); Jesus Ferreira (Dominique Badji, 64th).
