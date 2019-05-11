Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Federer adds Italian Open to his Roland Garros preparation

May 11, 2019 8:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Roger Federer has added the Italian Open to his schedule.

A day after his three-set loss to Dominic Thiem in the Madrid Open quarterfinals, Federer announced his plans in an Instagram video on Saturday.

Federer says, “Hello everybody. Just finished speaking to the team and happy to say I’m coming back to Rome to play in Italy. Can’t wait. It’s so exciting. It’s been too long. I’ll see you there. Ciao tutti. Bye bye.”

The Italian Open starts on Sunday and Federer has a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed. He’ll open against either 37th-ranked Frances Tiafoe or 75th-ranked Joao Sousa.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Federer is a four-time runner-up at the Italian Open, which he’s never won, making it one of the few significant trophies the 20-time Grand Slam winner hasn’t claimed.

He skipped the clay swing the past two years to remain fit for the rest of the season. He decided to return this year in preparation for his first French Open appearance since 2015.

Roland Garros starts on May 26.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.