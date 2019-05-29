Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Feds repay $13.4 million stolen by Sacramento Kings exec

May 29, 2019 9:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings say the U.S. government is repaying the basketball team $13.4 million that a former official stole to buy luxury beachfront homes.

The team announced Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department is providing full restitution.

The Sacramento Bee newspaper reported that the government is using money it got from selling the homes purchased by Jeff David, the Kings’ former chief revenue officer.

Prosecutors say David diverted money that Golden 1 Credit Union and Kaiser Permanente paid to the team for stadium naming rights and sponsorship deals.

Advertisement

David pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He’s scheduled for sentencing next month and could face up to 20 years in prison, but prosecutors are expected to ask for 8½ years.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.