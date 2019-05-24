Listen Live Sports

Fever-Liberty, Box

May 24, 2019 11:36 pm
 
INDIANA (81)

Achonwa 4-10 0-0 8, Dupree 6-10 0-0 12, K.Mitchell 3-11 0-0 6, Laney 1-5 2-4 4, Wheeler 7-12 0-0 16, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Mavunga 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 3-4 5-10 11, T.Mitchell 4-10 13-14 22. Totals 29-69 20-28 81.

NEW YORK (80)

Allen 2-3 0-0 6, Boyd 2-5 1-1 5, Charles 11-23 10-10 32, Nurse 3-10 4-4 12, Zahui B 0-4 0-0 0, Durr 3-8 2-3 8, Gray 5-7 0-2 10, Hartley 2-9 2-3 7, Raincock-Ekunwe 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Xu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-23 80.

Indiana 16 23 17 25—81
New York 19 14 27 20—80

3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-12 (Wheeler 2-5, T.Mitchell 1-1, Laney 0-1, K.Mitchell 0-2, Johnson 0-3), New York 5-14 (Allen 2-3, Nurse 2-4, Hartley 1-2, Charles 0-1, Zahui B 0-2, Durr 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 38 (Dupree 7), New York 40 (Charles 12). Assists_Indiana 15 (Wheeler 5), New York 14 (Hartley 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, New York 25. A_1,965 (5,000).

