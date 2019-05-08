Listen Live Sports

FIFA rejects Chelsea appeal against 1-year transfer ban

May 8, 2019 7:23 am
 
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has rejected Chelsea’s appeal against a one-year transfer ban for breaking youth transfer rules.

FIFA says its appeals committee upheld the ban imposed in February but added that Chelsea will be allowed to register players under the age of 16.

Chelsea is expected to challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The club can also ask CAS for an urgent interim ruling to freeze the ban during the appeal process. That would let Chelsea register any players signed during the offseason transfer window which opens on June 11 in England.

Although Chelsea can currently still sell players — including Real Madrid target Eden Hazard — any new signings must not be selected until the 2020-21 season.

FIFA found Chelsea guilty of 29 violations of transfer rules designed to protect minors from trafficking.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

