Fight Schedule

May 10

At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fla., Hairon Socarras vs. Glenn Porras, 10, featherweights; Livan Navarro vs. Breidis Prescott, 10, welterweights.

At Omega Products International, Corona, Calif. (SHO), Ruben Villa vs. Luis Alberto Lopez, 10, featherweights.

May 11

At EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Va. (FOX), Jarrett Hurd vs. Julian Williams, 12, for Hurd’s IBF/IBO/WBA junior middleweight titles; Paulus Ambunda vs. Stephen Fulton, 12, for Ambunda’s IBO World super bantamweight title; Matt Korobov vs. Immanuwel Aleem, 10, middleweights; Alexandru Marin vs. Luis Concepcion, 12, for Marin’s IBO Inter-Continental super flyweight title; Mario Barrios vs. Juan Jose Velasco, 10, junior welterweights; Demond Nicholson vs. Ernest Amuzu, 10, middleweights.

At the Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. (ESPN), Miguel Berchelt vs. Francisco Vargas, 12, for Berchelt’s WBC super featherweight title; Emanuel Navarrete vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12, for Navarrete’s WBO super bantamweight title.

May 13

At Tokyo, Moruti Mthalane vs. Masayuki Kuroda, 12, for Mthalane’s IBF flyweight title.

May 17

At Belfast, Northern Ireland, Ryan Burnett vs. Jelbirt Gomera, 12, for the vacant WBC International super bantamweight title; Marco McCullough vs. Declan Geraghty, 12, for the vacant IBF European super featherweight title.

At the Montreal Casino, Jonathan Rice vs. Arslanbek Makhmudo, 10, for the vacant WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title; Mathieu Germain vs. Jose Eduardo Lopez Rodriguez, 10, for the vacant IBF North American super lightweight title,

May 18

Aarhus, Denmark, Mateo Damian Veron vs. Lolenga Mock, 12, for the vacant IBA World super middleweight title.

At Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, England, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Shefat Isufi, 12, for the vacant interim WBO super middleweight title; Brad Foster vs. Ashley Lane, 12, for Foster’s British and Lane’s Commonwealth junior featherweight titles.

At Glasgow, Scotland, Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Naoya Inoue, 12, for Rodriguez’s IBF and Inoue WBA World bantamweight titles (World Boxing Super Series semifinals); Ivan Baranchyk vs. Josh Taylor, 12, for Baranchyk’s IBF junior welterweight title (World Boxing Super Series semifinals).

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale, 12, for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title; Gary Russell Jr. vs. Kiko Martinez, 12, for Russell’s WBC featherweight title; Juan Heraldez vs. Argenis Mendez, 10, ightweights; Deon Nicholson vs. Brian Howard, 10, cruiserweights; Robert Alfonso vs. Iago Kiladze, 10, heavyweights.

May 19

At Kobe, Japan, Felix Alvarado vs. Reiya Konishi, 12, for Alvarado’s IBF light flyweight title; Kenichi Horikawa vs. Masashi Tada, 12, for Horikawa’s Japanese light flyweight title.

May 25

At Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Fla. (ESPN), Masayuki Ito vs. Jamel Herring, 12, super featherweight titles; Adam Lopez vs. Jean Carlos Rivera, 10, featherweights; Jose Pedraza vs. Antonio Lozada, 10, lightweights; Jeyvier Contron vs. Koki Eto, 10, super bantamweights; Adam Lopez vs. Jean Carlos Rivera, 10, featherweights.

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md., Oleksandr Usyk vs. Carlos Takam, 12, heavyweights; Filip Hrgovic vs. Greg Corbin, 10, heavyweights; Devin Haney vs. Antonio Moran, 10, lightweights.

At Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi, Miss. (FS1), Austin Trout vs. Terrell Gausha, 10, super welterweights; Chordale Booker vs. Wale Omotoso, 10, super welterweights.

May 31

At Chonburi, Thailand, Wanheng Menayothin vs. Tatsuya Fukuhara, 12, for Menayothin’s WBC World minimumweight title.

June 1

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr., 12, for Joshua’s IBF/WBA/WBO/IBO heavyweight titles; Khalid Yafai vs. Norbelto Jimenez, 12, for Yafai’s WBA World super flyweight title.

San Jacinto, Calif. (FS1), Devon Alexander vs. Ivan Redkach, 10, welterweights; Hugo Centeno Jr. vs. Willie Monroe Jr., 10, middleweights; Onoriode Ehwarieme vs. Rodney Hernandez, 10, heavyweights.

June 8

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls, 12, super middleweights.

June 15

At Riga, Latvia, Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, 12, for Briedis’ WBC Diamond and Glowacki’s WBO cruiserweight title (World Boxing Super Series semifinals); Yunier Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series semifinals).

At Leeds, England, Josh Warrington vs. Kid Galahad, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Jason Welborn vs. JJ Metcalf, 12, for vacant Commonwealth super welterweight title.

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz, 12, heavyweights.

June 21

At Indio, Calif., Andrew Cancio vs. Alberto Machado, 12, for Cancio’s WBA World junior lightweight title.

June 23

At Mandalay Bay Resorts & Casino, Las Vegas (FOX), Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo, 12, for Harrison’s WBC junior middleweight title; Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Julio Ceja, 12, super bantamweights.

June 29

Houston (SHO), Jarmall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams, 12, for Charlo’s WBC interim middleweight title; Marcus Browne vs. Jean Pascal, 12, for Browne’s interim WBA World light heavyweight title.

July 12

At Osaka, Japan, Robert Brant vs. Ryoya Murata, 12, for Brant’s WBA World middleweight title.

