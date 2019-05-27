Fight Schedule

May 31

At Chonburi, Thailand, Wanheng Menayothin vs. Tatsuya Fukuhara, 12, for Menayothin’s WBC World minimumweight title.

June 1

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr., 12, for Joshua’s IBF/WBA/WBO/IBO heavyweight titles; Callum Smith vs. Hassan N’Dam, 12, for Smith’s WBA super middleweight title; Chris Algieri vs. Tommy Coyle, 10, super lightweights; Josh Kelly vs. Ray Robinson, 10, welterweights.

At Soboba Casino Resort, San Jacinto, Calif. (FS1), Devon Alexander vs. Ivan Redkach, 10, welterweights; Hugo Centeno Jr. vs. Willie Monroe Jr., 10, middleweights; Onoriode Ehwarieme vs. Rodney Hernandez, 10, heavyweights; Jhack Tepora vs. Jose Luis Gallegos, 10, featherweights; Marlon Tapales vs. Roberto Castaneda, 10, featherweights.

June 8

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls, 12, super middleweights; Charles Conwell vs. Courtney Pennington, 10, for the vacant USBA super welterweight; Ali Akhmedov vs. Marcus McDaniel, 10, super middleweights.

At Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno, Nev. (ESPN), Oscar Valdez vs. Jason Sanchez, 12, for Valdez’s WBO featherweight title; Michael Seals vs. Christopher Brooker, 10, light heavyweights; Andy Vences vs. Albert Bell, 10, super featherweights.

June 15

At Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia, Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, 12, for Briedis’ WBC Diamond and Glowacki’s WBO cruiserweight title (World Boxing Super Series semifinals); Yunier Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series semifinals).

At First Direct Arena, Leeds, England, Josh Warrington vs. Kid Galahad, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Jason Welborn vs. JJ Metcalf, 12, for the vacant Commonwealth super welterweight title; Zelfa Barrett vs. Lyon Woodstock, 12, for the vacant Commonwealth super featherweight title.

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz, 12, heavyweights.

June 21

At WinnaVegas Casino & Resort, Sloan, Iowa (SHO), Sebastian Fundora vs. Hector Manuel Zepeda, 10, super welterweights.

June 22

At Wolstein Center, Cleveland (CBSSN), Dewayne Beamon vs. Froilan Saludar, 12, for the vacant WBC United States (USNBC) super flyweight title; Cody Crowley vs. Navid Mansouri, 12, for the vacant WBC United States (USNBC) super welterweight title.

June 23

At Mandalay Bay Resorts & Casino, Las Vegas (FOX), Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo, 12, for Harrison’s WBC junior middleweight title; Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Julio Ceja, 12, super bantamweights.

At Temecula, Calif. (ESPN), Richard Commey vs. Ray Beltran, 12, for Commey’s IBF lightweight title; Carlos Adames vs. Patrick Day, 10, junior middleweights; Saul Rodriguez vs. Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 10, junior lightweights.

June 29

At Providence, R.I., Demetrius Andrade vs. Maciej Sulecki, 12, for Andrade’s WBO middleweigtht title.

At NRG Arena, Houston (SHO), Jarmall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams, 12, for Charlo’s WBC interim middleweight title; Erickson Lubin vs. Zakaria Attou, 12, super welterweights; Eduardo Ramirez vs. Claudio Marrero, 10, featherweights.

July 12

At Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan, Robert Brant vs. Ryoya Murata, 12, for Brant’s WBA World middleweight title.

July 20

At Las Vegas (PPV), Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao, 12, for Thurman’s WBA welterweight title; Yordenis Ugas vs. Omar Figueroa Jr., 12, WBC welterweight eliminator; Sergey Lipinets vs. John Molina Jr., 12, welterweights; Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee, 12, for Plant’s IBF super middleweight title.

