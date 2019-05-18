Listen Live Sports

Finlay’s goal lifts Minnesota United over Crew 1-0

May 18, 2019 10:16 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ethan Finlay scored against his former team in the 70th minute, and Minnesota United held on for a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Romain Métanire played in a diagonal cross, which Brent Kallman headed back across the 6-yard box, and Finlay was waiting near the far post for the tap-in. Finlay played for Columbus from 2012-17 until he was traded to the Loons (5-4-3).

Darwin Quintero found the net twice in the first half for Minnesota United but was ruled offside both times.

The Crew (5-8-1), who have lost seven of eight, had no shots on target.

