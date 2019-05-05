Listen Live Sports

Fire-Los Angeles FC, Sums

May 5, 2019 12:48 am
 
Chicago 0 0—0
Los Angeles FC 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Chicago, David Ousted, Richard Sanchez; Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega.

Yellow Cards_Chicago, Corrales, 25th; Schweinsteiger, 41st; Frankowski, 88th. Los Angeles FC, Beitashour, 25th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel; Chris Wattam; Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_22,154.

Lineups

Chicago_David Ousted; Jorge Luis Corrales, Johan Kappelhof; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan (Mo Adams, 83rd), Aleksandar Katai (Francisco Calvo, 79th), Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic (Brandt Bronico, 70th), C.J. Sapong.

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour (Adama Diomande, 75th), Jordan Harvey (Mohammed El Munir, 85th), Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmermann; Eduard Atuesta, Mark Anthony Kaye; Latif Blessing, Christian Ramirez (Lee Nguyen, 64th), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.

