Fire-United, Sums

May 29, 2019
 
Chicago 2 1—3
D.C. United 1 2—3

First half_1, Chicago, Sapong, 6 (Kronholm), 12th minute; 2, Chicago, Mihailovic, 2, 14th; 3, D.C. United, Segura, 2 (Rooney), 43rd.

Second half_4, D.C. United, Segura, 3 (Jara), 61st; 5, D.C. United, Acosta, 4 (Jara), 81st; 6, Chicago, Calvo, 1 (Schweinsteiger), 90th.

Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, David Ousted; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Chicago, Frankowski, 62nd. D.C. United, Canouse, 49th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Apolinar Mariscal; Ian McKay; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Matt Franz.

A_14,201.

Lineups

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof (Fabian Herbers, 43rd); Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan (Brandt Bronico, 76th), Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Raheem Edwards (Marcelo, 72nd), C.J. Sapong.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara, Chris Odoi-Atsem (Jalen Robinson, 68th); Luciano Acosta, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura (Zoltan Stieber, 80th); Wayne Rooney.

