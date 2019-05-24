Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fisher, Huskers pound Iowa 11-1 at Big Ten Tournament

May 24, 2019 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nate Fisher scattered four hits over seven innings and Nebraska pounded Iowa 11-1 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Cam Chick had four RBIs for the Huskers (30-20), who finished off the Hawkeyes (31-23) in eight innings with the run rule.

Fisher (7-3) escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the second inning down 1-0, and his offense responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Nebraska scored four more in the fifth, a stretch capped by a home run from Spencer Schwellenbach. Fisher tied a career high with seven strikeouts.

Izaya Fullard had two hits for Iowa, which is now a loss away from elimination. Grant Judkins (4-7) took the loss, allowing four runs in 1.1 innings.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.