Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Florida stripper accused of killing 3 teens in DUI crash

May 29, 2019 12:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — Police in the Miami area say a stripper driving without a license fatally struck three teens as they walked to a bus stop over Memorial Day weekend to catch a ride to a soccer tournament.

North Miami police arrested 31-year-old Mariam Coulibaly on charges of DUI manslaughter Tuesday night. News outlets report she was being treated in a hospital for injuries sustained in the Saturday morning crash that killed 13-year-old Gideon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay.

The teens were members of the Little Haiti Football Club.

Court records show Coulibaly has been cited for 41 traffic infractions since 2008. Before her arrest, she told the Miami Herald she had blacked out and “didn’t even know that I hurt people.”

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The newspaper reports she worked for The Body, a strip club near Miami.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.