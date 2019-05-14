Listen Live Sports

Former Celtic kit manager jailed for sexually abusing boys

May 14, 2019 3:03 pm
 
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — A former kit manager at Scottish club Celtic has been jailed for more than six years after admitting to a string of historic sexual offenses against young boys.

James McCafferty, 73, pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to pedophilia against 10 victims, which took place over several decades from the 1970s.

Prosecutors told the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday that McCafferty, who was also a youth coach, abused his position of power and used his intimidating physique to carry out a campaign of “sexual depravity” against budding footballers.

The incidents took place in several locations across Scotland — including team showers, hotel rooms and mini buses. Among the complainants were former professional players.

Judge Lord Beckett said McCafferty had used his “overpowering” nature to achieve his “depraved objectives” of abusing young boys.

McCafferty’s lawyer told the court his client wanted to apologize to his victims and their families.

McCafferty, who had previously received a jail sentence in his native Northern Ireland for sexual offenses against a boy, was jailed for six years and nine months, backdated until October. He was also placed on the sex offenders register.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

