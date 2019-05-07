Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Former Cincinnati center Brooks joins Miami Hurricanes

May 7, 2019 1:36 pm
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nysier Brooks, a 6-foot-11 center who started 35 games for Cincinnati last season, is transferring to the University of Miami for his senior season.

Brooks can play for the Hurricanes in 2020-21 after sitting out the upcoming season.

Brooks, who is from Philadelphia, averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as a junior last season. He played in 33 games as a freshman and 35 as a sophomore, and has career averages of 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds

The Hurricanes last month added another transfer, Keith Stone, a forward from the University of Florida.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

