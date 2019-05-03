Listen Live Sports

Former Fox Sports, ESPN executive Horowitz hired by DAZN

May 3, 2019 12:34 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jamie Horowitz has been hired by DAZN as its executive vice president for content in North America.

The announcement was made by DAZN Executive Chairman John Skipper in an email to staff Friday.

Horowitz has been a consultant for DAZN since November. Skipper said in the email that Horowitz will oversee all content for North America, including live production, original programming and social content.

Skipper is the former president of ESPN and worked with Horowitz from 2006 to 2014. Horowitz’s last executive position was at Fox Sports, where he oversaw programming and digital operations. He was fired in July 2017.

Before joining Fox, Horowitz had a brief tenure with NBC’s “Today.” He also was with NBC Sports from 2000 to 2006.

DAZN is one of the leading streaming services in Japan, but it is just making inroads in North America as it has been primarily focused on boxing and MMA.

