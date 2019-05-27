Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Former Liverpool defender Henchoz to coach Sion

May 27, 2019 6:17 am
 
SION, Switzerland (AP) — Former Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz has been appointed coach of Swiss club Sion for next season.

Sion says in a statement Henchoz has a one-year contract with an option for a second campaign.

The former Switzerland center back is still preparing for the post-season relegation playoffs as coach of Neuchatel Xamax, which had already decided not to retain him.

Henchoz played in the Liverpool team that won five trophies in 2001, including the UEFA Cup and the FA Cup. He also played for Switzerland at two European Championships.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

