Former NFLer arrested in New Hampshire on stalking charge

May 11, 2019 10:26 am
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a former player for the New England Patriots has been arrested in the state’s capital city for violating a protective order.

The Concord Monitor reports 44-year-old Greg Spires of Cyprus, Texas, will remain in jail through the weekend. Spires has been charged with misdemeanor stalking and is being held without bail in advance of a Monday district court arraignment.

Spires was a defensive end in the National Football League who played in three seasons for the Patriots from 1998 to 2000. He remained in the NFL until 2007, playing in one season for the Cleveland Browns and six for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Concord police say they aren’t aware if Spires is represented by an attorney. Police say he has a history of domestic violence.

