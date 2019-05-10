Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Portuguese politicians charged for accepting gifts

May 10, 2019 8:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s attorney general is charging two former secretaries of state and other former senior officials with accepting improper benefits after they allegedly received free trips from an energy company to attend an international soccer tournament.

The charges are against 16 people, including two former city mayors and two former senior government advisers, the attorney general’s office said in a statement Friday.

Others charged are employees of national energy company Galp, which allegedly offered them the trips.

The statement gave the job titles of those charged but didn’t name them. It said prosecutors also want the officials to be barred from holding public office.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Galp paid for the officials to fly to the 2016 European championship in France, and included meals and tickets for games involving Portugal’s national team, the statement said.

The charges say the public officials knew they couldn’t accept the gifts because doing so could call into question their impartiality, and that the company offered them the gifts only because they held positions of influence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.