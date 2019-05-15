Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Formula One Schedule and standings

May 15, 2019
 
March 17 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Valtteri Bottas)

March 31 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Lewis Hamilton)

April 14 — Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing (Lewis Hamilton)

April 28 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (Valtteri Bottas)

May 12 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona (Lewis Hamilton)

May 26 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June 9 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 23 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet

June 30 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 14 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England

July 28 — German Grand Prix, Hockenheim

Aug. 4 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Sept. 1 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 8 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Sept. 22 — Singapore Grand Prix

Sept. 29 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

Oct. 13 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

Oct. 27 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 3 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

Nov. 17 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo

Dec. 1 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE

Points Leaders
Through May 12

1. Lewis Hamilton, 112

2. Valtteri Bottas, 105

3. Max Verstappen, 66

4. Sebastian Vettel, 64

5. Charles Leclerc, 57

6. Pierre Gasly, 21

7. Kevin Magnussen, 14

8. Sergio Perez, 13

9. Kimi Raikkonen, 13

10. Lando Norris, 12

11. Carlos Sainz, 10

12. Daniel Ricciardo, 6

13. Nico Hulkenberg, 6

14. Lance Stroll, 4

15. Alexander Albon, 3

16. Daniil Kvyat, 3

17. Romain Grosjean, 1

