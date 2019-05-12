Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frankfurt loses to Mainz in blow to Champions League hopes

May 12, 2019 3:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s hopes of Champions League qualification took a blow Sunday in a 2-0 defeat at home to Mainz in the Bundesliga.

Mainz striker Anthony Ujah ended his 18-game run without a goal by scoring twice in four second-half minutes for the visitors, who had nothing but pride to play for ahead of the final round of games.

Frankfurt, which lost its Europa League semifinal to Chelsea on Thursday, looked tired and slipped from fourth place to sixth. Only the top four qualify for the Champions League.

Frankfurt dropped a point behind Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach ahead of its final game at Bayern Munich on Saturday.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bayern is bidding for its seventh straight Bundesliga title and a point would almost certainly be enough for the Bavarian powerhouse to finish ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund.

Leverkusen visits Hertha Berlin and Gladbach hosts Dortmund at the same time.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.