Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frazier, Eaton exchange more barbs from a distance

May 21, 2019 6:34 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets third baseman Todd Frazier and Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton were back at it with more barbs Tuesday.

During New York’s 5-3 win on Monday the two jawed at each other from a distance, prompting several Nationals to take a few steps out of the dugout before Frazier and Eaton were guided in opposite directions.

The two were teammates with the Chicago White Sox in 2016 but have an acrimonious history. Eaton said after Monday’s game: “I tried to stay patient with the childishness.”

“That’s Adam,” Frazier said. “That’s him. At the end of the day, you think about what a man really is. You settle stuff out on the field. You don’t talk about it. That’s basically what I do. Back in the day, that’s how you usually settle it.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“For him to even talk after that, I don’t know how you talk after that and that’s basically all I’ll say after that,” Frazier went on. “Men usually settle on the field, but he talked about it. He started it coming at me with ‘I’m a man. I got a mortgage to pay with two kids.’ Pay off your mortgage. I don’t know what to tell you.”

When Eaton was told of Frazier’s comments, he laughed and admitted he does not have a mortgage.

“Man, he’s like an old girlfriend,” Eaton said.

In a game last Aug. 26 in New York, Frazier yelled at Eaton and the two exchanged words. Earlier that month, a few Mets took exception with a hard slide by Eaton into second base that injured infielder Philip Evans.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.