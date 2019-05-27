Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
French Open glance: Osaka takes 14-match Slam run to Paris

May 27, 2019 3:51 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Naomi Osaka’s bid for a third consecutive Grand Slam title finally gets started on Day 3 of the French Open. The No. 1-seeded Osaka never has been past the third round in three previous appearances at Roland Garros. But she carries a 14-match winning streak at majors into her opener against 90th-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at Court Philippe Chatrier. Osaka won the U.S. Open last September and then the Australian Open in January. Also in first-round action are 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro and No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Chance of rain. High of 61 degrees (16 Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 68 degrees (20 Celsius).

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-1, 6-3; Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat No. 12 Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5; No. 13 Borna Coric beat Aljaz Bedene 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4; Juan Ignacio Londero beat No. 15 Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-1, 6-3; Jan-Lennard Struff beat No. 20 Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4; No. 24 Stan Wawrinka beat Jozef Kovalik 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3; Filip Krajinovic beat No. 32 Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

Women’s first round: No. 4 Kiki Bertens beat Pauline Parmentier 6-3, 6-4; No. 8 Ashleigh Barty beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-3; No. 10 Serena Williams beat Vitalia Diatchenko 2-6, 6-1, 6-0; No. 23 Donna Vekic beat Ludmilla Samsonova 6-2, 6-4; No. 26 Johanna Konta beat Antonia Lottner 6-4, 6-4; Veronika Kudermetova beat No. 13 Caroline Wozniacki 0-6, 6-3, 6-3; Kaia Kanepi beat No. 18 Julia Goerges 7-5, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

70-1 — Serena Williams’ record in first-round matches at Grand Slam tournaments. The lone loss came at the 2012 French Open.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It is a lot to carry, but so is being Serena Williams.” — Williams, when asked about her jacket with the French words for “champion,” ”queen,” ”goddess” and “mother.”

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

