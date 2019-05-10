Friday’s College Baseball Scores

CCSU 17, Fairleigh Dickinson 3
Fairfield 8, Quinnipiac 7
Fordham 11, La Salle 1
George Washington 11, St. Bonaventure 9
LIU Brooklyn 7, Bryant 5
Louisville 15, Virginia 7
NJ Tech 8, Florida Gulf Coast 4
Northeastern 6, James Madison 1
Northwestern 5, Rutgers 3
Rhode Island 5, UMass 3
Rider 9, Marist 2
Sacred Heart 7-9, Mount St. Mary’s 4-12
Seton Hall 6, Georgetown 5
UConn 4, South Florida 2
VCU 9, Saint Joseph’s 3
Xavier 7, Villanova 6
ETSU 4, The Citadel 0
Jacksonville St. 6, SIU Edwardsville 2
NC A&T 5, Florida A&M 4
Savannah St.3, Bethune-Cookman 2
Austin Peay 13, E. Illinois 9
Ball St. 4, Ohio 2
Concordia (Wis.) 8, Dominican (Ill.) 3
Kent St. 18, Bowling Green 9
Milwaukee 7, Oakland 5
Purdue Fort Wayne 6, North Dakota St. 5
Toledo 5, N. Illinois 4
Ark.-Pine Bluff 11, North Alabama 9
Southern Miss 6, Rice 3
Tulane at Houston, ppd.
Butler at Air Force, ppd.
CS Fullerton at UC Riverside, ppd.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.