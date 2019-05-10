Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s College Baseball Scores

May 10, 2019 8:41 pm
 
EAST

CCSU 17, Fairleigh Dickinson 3

Fairfield 8, Quinnipiac 7

Fordham 11, La Salle 1

George Washington 11, St. Bonaventure 9

LIU Brooklyn 7, Bryant 5

Louisville 15, Virginia 7

NJ Tech 8, Florida Gulf Coast 4

Northeastern 6, James Madison 1

Northwestern 5, Rutgers 3

Rhode Island 5, UMass 3

Rider 9, Marist 2

Sacred Heart 7-9, Mount St. Mary’s 4-12

Seton Hall 6, Georgetown 5

UConn 4, South Florida 2

VCU 9, Saint Joseph’s 3

Xavier 7, Villanova 6

SOUTH

ETSU 4, The Citadel 0

Jacksonville St. 6, SIU Edwardsville 2

Mercer 5, Belmont 4

Murray St. 5-1, UT-Martin 2-2

NC A&T 5-9, Florida A&M 4-2

Savannah St.3, Bethune-Cookman 2

MIDWEST

Adrian 2, Hope 0

Arizona St. 5, Nebraska 1

Austin Peay 13, E. Illinois 9

Ball St. 4, Ohio 2

Concordia (Wis.) 8, Dominican (Ill.) 3

Concordia (Wis.) 4, Marian (Wisc.) 2

Kent St. 18, Bowling Green 9

Milwaukee 7, Oakland 5

Omaha 4, W. Illinois 3

Purdue Fort Wayne 6, North Dakota St. 5

South Dakota St. 5, Oral Roberts 4

Toledo 5, N. Illinois 4

UIC 4, Youngstown St. 3

Valparaiso 5, S. Illinois 4

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 11-3, North Alabama 9-11

Southern Miss 6, Rice 3

Tulane at Houston, ppd.

FAR WEST

Butler at Air Force, ppd.

CS Fullerton at UC Riverside, ppd.

UNLV at New Mexico, ppd.

