Friday’s College Baseball Scores

CCSU 17, Fairleigh Dickinson 3
Fairfield 8, Quinnipiac 7
Fordham 11, La Salle 1
George Washington 11, St. Bonaventure 9
LIU Brooklyn 7, Bryant 5
Louisville 15, Virginia 7
NJ Tech 8, Florida Gulf Coast 4
Northeastern 6, James Madison 1
Northwestern 5, Rutgers 3
Pittsburgh 7, North Carolina 1
Rhode Island 5, UMass 3
Rider 9, Marist 2
Sacred Heart 7-9, Mount St. Mary’s 4-12
Seton Hall 6, Georgetown 5
UConn 4, South Florida 2
VCU 9, Saint Joseph’s 3
Xavier 7, Villanova 6
Charleston Southern 9, SC Upstate 0
Charlotte 5, UAB 4
Cincinnati 7, Memphis 4
Coll. of Charleston 4, Towson 2
ETSU 4, The Citadel 0
Florida St. 8, Richmond 2
Jacksonville St. 6, SIU Edwardsville 2
Lipscomb 9, at Liberty 1
Longwood 6-11, Presbyterian 5-13
McNeese St. 5, Texas A&M-CC 2
Mercer 5 at Belmont 4
Mercer 5, Belmont 4
Middle Tennessee 3, FIU 1
Murray St. 5-1, UT-Martin 2-2
NC A&T 5-9, Florida A&M 4-2
NC Central 18, Norfolk St. 5
NC State 6, Clemson 1
North Florida 8, Kennesaw 0
Radford 8-7, UNC Asheville 2-4
Savannah St.3, Bethune-Cookman 2
SE Louisiana 3, Sam Houston St. 0
South Alabama 4, Appalachian St. 1
Tennessee Tech 3, Morehead St. 2
UNC Wilmington 7, Elon 5
VMI 6, UNC Greensboro 5
Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, ppd.
Adrian 2, Hope 0
Arizona St. 5, Nebraska 1
Austin Peay 13, E. Illinois 9
Ball St. 4, Ohio 2
Cent. Michigan 11, at E. Michigan 1
Concordia (Wis.) 4, Marian (Wisc.) 2
Concordia (Wis.) 8, Dominican (Ill.) 3
Illinois St. 1, Bradley 0
Kent St. 18, Bowling Green 9
Miami (Ohio) 6, W. Michigan 4
Milwaukee 7, Oakland 5
Omaha 4, W. Illinois 3
Purdue Fort Wayne 6, North Dakota St. 5
South Dakota St. 5, Oral Roberts 4
Toledo 5, N. Illinois 4
UIC 4, Youngstown St. 3
Valparaiso 5, S. Illinois 4
Wright St. 5, N. Kentucky 0
Ark.-Pine Bluff 11-3, North Alabama 9-11
Cent. Arkansas 4, Abilene Christian 1
Southern Miss 6, Rice 3
Tulane at Houston, ppd.
Butler at Air Force, ppd.
CS Fullerton at UC Riverside, ppd.
CS Northridge 5, UC Davis 4
Saint Mary’s 9, Santa Clara 2
UC Santa Barbara 8, Long Beach St. 2
UNLV at New Mexico, ppd.
